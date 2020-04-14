Published On: Tue, Apr 14th, 2020

EBCI Grad Profile: Xavier Armachain, Cherokee High School 

 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT 

 

Xavier Armchain, right, is shown with his father, Steven Armachain. (Photos contributed)

Xavier Armachain, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring.  Following graduation, he will attend Gardner-Webb University this fall to study engineering or business management.  

While at CHS, he played football, baseball, and track and field. 

“I want to thank my whole family for supporting me with my decisions,” said Armachain.  “I am excited to move on to bigger and better things to be able to accomplish more for myself and my family.”  

Xavier Armachain, left, is shown with his mother, Leslie Bassett.

He is the son of Leslie Bassett and Steven Armachain.  

