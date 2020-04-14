EBCI Grad Profile: Xavier Armachain, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Xavier Armachain, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he will attend Gardner-Webb University this fall to study engineering or business management.

While at CHS, he played football, baseball, and track and field.

“I want to thank my whole family for supporting me with my decisions,” said Armachain. “I am excited to move on to bigger and better things to be able to accomplish more for myself and my family.”

He is the son of Leslie Bassett and Steven Armachain.