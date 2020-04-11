EBCI Grad Profile: Taylor Nicole Caro, Bremerton High School (Wash.) 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Taylor Nicole Caro, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash. this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Olympic College to pursue nursing.

While at Bremerton, she participated in softball and volleyball all four years and lettered in both her junior year. Caro performed with the Shining Knights group at the Special Olympics hosted in Seattle, Wash. in 2018, and she has also sung the national anthem at several sporting events in her local community.

She is the daughter of Kristina Caro of Bremerton. She is also the granddaughter of Joe and Michele Caro of Norfolk, Va. and the great granddaughter of the late Ruth Armachain Caro from the Big Cove Community.