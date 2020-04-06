EBCI Grad Profile: Taylin Bowman, Cherokee High School 

Taylin Bowman, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Painttown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School this spring. She plans on attending Southwestern Community College to study cosmetology and then transferring to a larger university to earn a degree in art.

Bowman played varsity volleyball and soccer for the Lady Braves all four years of high school.

“I’d love to thank Mrs. Sonya Edwards for pushing me to do my absolute best,” she noted. “But, most importantly, my mother, for always being there to support me no matter what! I love you mom!”

When asked her thoughts on high school graduation, she noted, “Believe it when they say ‘it’ll go by fast’. So, make it count.”

She is the daughter of Dwayne and Stephanie Wiggins.