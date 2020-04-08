EBCI Grad Profile: Taneyah Morris-Hill, Karns High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Taneyah Morris-Hill, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians originally from the Wolftown Community, is set to graduate from Karns High School in Knoxville, Tenn. this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Belmont University to major in marketing and minor in communications.

While in high school, Morris-Hill participated in DECA, HOSA, SGA, Young Life, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

“I would like to start off by giving a big thank you to my mom and of course, Alex,” she said. “You both have really pushed me to become the best me, and I am forever grateful for the sacrifices and commitment you have made for me. Thank you Mary Mantooth for always showing faith in me, spiritually and physically. Dad, your love and continued support is always precious to me. God will make a way, and I have faith in this.”

She is the daughter of Amber (Alex) Cruz and Pat Hill.