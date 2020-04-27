EBCI Grad Profile: Sasha Sampson, Western Carolina University 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Sasha Sampson, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is set to graduate with a Master’s in Social Work degree from Western Carolina University this spring. She currently is a social worker for the EBCI Family Safety Program where she handles foster care licensure and recruitment.

“I am proud to say that I am graduating from Western Carolina University with a Master’s in Social Work degree,” she said. “I hope to use this degree to give back to and serve the community that raised me.”

Sampson noted, “I want to thank my mom and dad for supporting me no matter where my dreams take me. I also want to thank my husband, Jordan, as he has provided all the love and support I could ask for while pursuing my MSW. My children, Hermione, Korbin, and Kollin have been the perfect cheerleaders keeping me motivated when things were most challenging. Lastly, I want to thank my daughter, Maverick, for giving me the desire and drive to be someone she would have been proud of.”

Originally from the Snowbird Community, she currently calls Cherokee home.