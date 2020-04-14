EBCI Grad Profile: Samantha Mattingly, North Hardin High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Samantha Mattingly, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from North Hardin High School in Vine Grove, Ky. this spring. Following graduation, she will attend the University of Louisville this fall to study law and criminal justice.

While in high school, Mattingly participated in the North Hardin FFA (Future Farmers of America) Chapter for four years serving as the club’s vice president, and she participated in the school’s archery team for three years and became captain of the squad.

“I would like to thank my many friends, family, and teachers for all of their support,” she said. “I am excited to see what the future holds as I continue on to accomplish my goal of graduating law school and becoming a judge.”

She is the daughter of James and Lorinda Mattingly and the granddaughter of Nathan West of the Big Cove Community.