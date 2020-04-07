EBCI Grad Profile: Raylen Bark, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Raylen Bark, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Wolftown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. She will attend Dartmouth College this fall to study cultural anthropology with a minor in Native American studies.

Afterwards, she plans to attend law school with the goal of becoming an attorney for the Tribe.

During her time at CHS, Bark was a multi-sport athlete playing varsity basketball for four years as well as playing volleyball, track and field, cross country, and soccer. She was selected this year to play in the West-Midwest All-Star basketball game.

Bark was a member and officer in the National Honor Society, part of the TAG (Talented and Gifted) Program, and she was selected as a scholar for the Leadership Enterprise For A Diverse America in 2019.

“I want to thank my family,” said Bark. “My family has always been there for me. Whether it was their ceaseless love or their never-ending support, they helped mold me into the person I am today. I would also like to thank Wanda Burns and Heath Robertson as they were vital in writing letters of recommendation for schools and programs.”

When asked her thoughts about graduation, she noted, “Although it is extremely sad we weren’t able to complete our senior year, I’m excited for these upcoming years. It’s what we’ve been preparing for. I’m ready to take on these next four years at Dartmouth.”

She is the daughter of Shannon Bark.