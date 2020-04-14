EBCI Grad Profile: Nola Teesatuskie, Swain County High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Nola Teesatuskie, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, is set to graduate from Swain County High School this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Washington State University this fall to study cultural anthropology.

While at Swain County, Teesatuskie participated in numerous extracurricular activities including:

* Indigenous Culture Club, four years, president as a senior

* History Club, four years, president as a senior

* Lighthouse Club

* Varsity Cheerleading, three years

* Varsity Soccer, two years, member of first-ever Lady Maroon Devils conference champions (2019)

* Cherokee Youth Council, four years (five total including middle school)

“I would like to thank my mom for always being there and pushing me to do my best,” said Teesatuskie. “I would like to thank Ethan Clapsaddle for being a great role model for me and always being there no matter what. And, I would like to thank my teachers who have been wonderful educators and have helped me.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, she noted, “I didn’t get the senior year I wanted, but they weren’t lying when they said these years go by fast. ‘Keed up from the knees up’.”

She is the daughter of Misty Teesatuskie.