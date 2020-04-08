EBCI Grad Profile: Mykel Lossiah, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Mykel Lossiah, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Y Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he plans to attend Southwestern Community College.

While at CHS, Lossiah played football for four years and was a member of the 2017 Braves 1A state championship team. He also played basketball for two years.

“I would like to thank my mom and grandma and my teachers, Mrs. Cochran, Mr. Andrews, and Barker, and more importantly, the man upstairs, for giving me the strength to get up everyday,” said Lossiah. “It was a good four years, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Always remember RIP to Prince. We got ‘Purple Rain’ on deck.”

He is the son of Rebecca Lossiah and Josh Squirrel.