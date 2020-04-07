EBCI Grad Profile: Logan Lequire, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Logan Lequire, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Birdtown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he plans to attend a university to earn a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in musical theatre.

While at CHS, Lequire participated in the Cherokee Performing Arts Program all four years, the JROTC program for four years, and varsity track and field for two years. Some of the musical productions he has been a part of include “Into the Woods”, “Braves on Broadway”, “Lion King Jr.”, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”, and others. He is also a member of the Cherokee Chamber Singers. Lequire is part of the JROTC Braves Battalion that recently received the coveted Honor Unit of Distinction award.

“I would like to thank my mother, Rita Parton, my grandmother, Melanie Parton, and all of my teachers and coaches who have helped me to achieve this goal.”

He is the son of Rita Parton and Charles Lequire Jr.