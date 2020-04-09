EBCI Grad Profile: Kyla Anita Diane Black, Robbinsville High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Kyla Anita Diane Black, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Snowbird Community, is set to graduate from Robbinsville High School this spring. Following graduation, she will attend East Tennessee State University to major in pre-nursing.

While at Robbinsville, she played basketball for two years.

“I would like to thank all of my family and teachers,” said Black. “A big thank you to Coach Brittany Snider for always being there for me throughout everything, especially after my knee injury.”

She is the daughter of Van and Debbie Greene.