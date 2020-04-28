EBCI Grad Profile: Krista Tushka, Central Hardin High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Krista Tushka, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Central Hardin High School in Cecilia, Ky. this spring. In the fall, she plans to start a tattoo apprenticeship and she also hopes to one day own a franchise business.

While in high school, Tushka was a member of the Art Club, Spanish Club, and was in marching band for three years. She was selected with fellow band members to do a tour of Europe during the summer.

“I would like to thank my immediate family for all of their love and support,” she said.

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Tushka noted, “I am disappointed that all of the seniors didn’t get to finish out their year, but I wish the best to the Class of 2020 in all of their endeavors.”

She is the daughter of Ron and Mary A. Wood of Elizabethtown, Ky.