EBCI Grad Profile: Kimberly Hendrix, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Kimberly Hendrix, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Painttown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. She will attend the AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) in Los Angeles this fall.

During her time at CHS, she participated in the Cherokee Performing Arts Program in musical theater and as a member of the Cherokee Chamber Singers. Hendrix performed in multiple productions including: “Lion King Jr.”, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”, “Seussical Jr.”, “Shrek: The Musical”, and “Into the Woods”.

“I would like to thank all of my teachers and the Wiggins family,” said Hendrix. “I am ready to go to new places and learn new things, but I am going to miss my teachers and friends very much.”

Her foster parents are Dwayne and Stephanie Wiggins.