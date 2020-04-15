EBCI Grad Profile: Kevonna Tushka, Smoky Mountain High School

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Kevonna Tushka, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Painttown Community, is set to graduate from Smoky Mountain High School this spring. She will also graduate from Southwestern Community College with a certificate in medical assisting. Following graduation, she will attend South College in Asheville to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

While at Smoky Mountain, Tushka participated in the following activities: varsity women’s basketball, varsity women’s softball, varsity women’s volleyball, Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Junaluska Leadership Council, Cherokee Youth Council, and Student Council.

“I’d like to thank my family for the endless amount of support throughout school and sports,” she said. “They pushed me to do better so I can be better.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Tushka said, “This isn’t how I imagined my senior year to go, but I believe that everything happens for a reason and I’m super excited to start the next chapter of my life.”

She is the daughter of Stephanie Maney and Will Tushka.