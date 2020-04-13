EBCI Grad Profile: Kaitlyn Flory, Savannah College of Art and Design 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Kaitlyn Flory, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), is set to graduate from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) this spring with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in production design with a concentration in costume and a minor in fashion design. Following graduation, she plans to start her costume design career in Atlanta, Ga. working with theater and film productions.

While at SCAD, Flory participated in over 10 student films and recently constructed the costumes for SCAD’s production of “Little Women”.

“I send my ultimate gratitude for the EBCI’s support and encouragement of my education,” she said.

Flory is the daughter of Tara and Lamont Ivey from Woodstock, Ga. and Jason Flory. She is the granddaughter of Billy and Lynn Brown of the Snowbird Community.