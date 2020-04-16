EBCI Grad Profile: Hope Long, Swain County High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Hope Long, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Tow String Community, is set to graduate from Swain County High School this spring. Following graduation, she will attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville to major in pre-med.

While at Swain County, she was involved in many activities including:

* Varsity women’s soccer, two years

* Women’s track and field, four years

* Cheerleader for basketball, one year

* Indigenous Cultures Club, four years

* History Club, four years

* National Honor Society, two years

* Junaluska Leadership Council, four years

* Cherokee Youth Council, four years

* UNITY Earth Ambassador, two years

“I would first like to thank my mom for always being there to push me and never letting me give up on anything that I start,” said Long. “She always has believed in me; also, my dad who was always so proud of me. He always encouraged me to further my education when I graduated. Next, I would like to thank my sister and brother for always loving me. I would like to thank Tavish Lambert Brown for always helping me to make sure I had everything that I needed for my applications and always being so excited when anything happened.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Long said, “Overall, this is not how I could have ever imagined my senior year going and my high school career ending, but I am thankful for the journey and all the memories I made with my friends and family along the way. I am so excited for the new beginning ahead.”

She is the daughter of Sheile Cole Conner and the late Ronnie Long.