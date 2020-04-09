EBCI Grad Profile: Faith Shuler, Smoky Mountain High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Faith Shuler, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Smoky Mountain High School this spring. Following graduation, she will attend East Tennessee State University to study to become a nurse practitioner.

While at Smoky Mountain, Shuler played varsity volleyball and was a member of the Student Council, HOSA, and the National Honor Society.

She is the daughter of April Shuler of the 3200 Acre Tract and Ted Shuler of Sylva.