EBCI Grad Profile: Ethan Crowe, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Ethan Crowe, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Birdtown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School this spring. He plans to attend Southwestern Community College for two years and then transfer to a four-year university.

Crowe played JV basketball as a freshman and sophomore, and he was a member of the Cherokee Braves varsity basketball team as a junior and senior. As a senior, he was selected to play in the West-Midwest All-Star game.

When asked his thoughts on graduating high school, he said, “Bout time.”

His parents are Sheena and Terry Morgan.