EBCI Grad Profile: Destiny Bernhisel, Swain County High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Destiny Bernhisel, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Swain County High School this spring. She is currently attending Southwestern Community College studying pre-nursing.

While at Swain County, she was involved in musical theater, chorus, and the Native American Student organization.

“I would like to thank my family for supporting me and always being there for me,” said Bernhisel who hopes to work at the Cherokee Indian Hospital or as an EMT. “I am excited to see what the future holds and begin making my mark on the world.”

She is the daughter of Amy Cochran and Tony Bernhisel Jr.