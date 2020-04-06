EBCI Grad Profile: Dallas Bennett, Swain County High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Dallas Bennett, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the 3200 Acre Tract, is set to graduate from Swain County High School this spring. He will be attending the University of Miami this fall to major in history before attending law school. Following law school, he plans to return to Cherokee to work as an estate planning attorney and eventually run for the office of Principal Chief.

While at Swain County, Bennett served three years on the Student Council and two years on the Junaluska Leadership Council. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Bennett also participated in the vocal ensemble as well as three years on the varsity golf team.

“I would like to thank my family for the never-ending love and support that they have given me over the course of my journey towards graduating from high school and moving onto higher education,” he said. “Without the support from my family, my community, and the Tribe as a whole, I would not be the young man that I am today. I am very excited to be starting on the next chapter of my life and to pursue higher education in order to not only benefit myself but to help my fellow enrolled members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.”

He is the son of Bill and Bobbi Lee Bennett.