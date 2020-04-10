EBCI Grad Profile: Connor McCoy, Swain County High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Connor McCoy, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Birdtown Community, is set to graduate from Swain County High School this spring. Following graduation, he will attend Appalachian State University this fall to study biology.

While at Swain County, he played football, wrestling, golf, and track and field. He also participated in the Junaluska Leadership Council and the Indigenous Culture Club.

“Thanks to all of my coaches, especially Coach B, Coach Jaimez, and Coach Cochran for all of their love and support,” said McCoy. “I want to thank my mom and dad for always supporting and loving me and Tsini Bear for being the best little sister. I want to thank Renissa for always loving me, and I love her too. I want to thank my cousin, Tavish Lambert, for looking out for me and always helping me whenever I needed her. And, thanks to all of my teachers, especially Ms. Gray and Ms. Clemmons, and all my teachers all the way from Dora Reed on up.”

When asked his thoughts on graduation, he noted, “I am excited to meet new people and make new friends, but I will always keep my old friends too. I am going to be successful and make my parents and Tribe proud. I want to graduate college and then go anywhere I want to go work – looking forward to great things!”

He is the son of Dan and Rosie McCoy.