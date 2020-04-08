EBCI Grad Profile: Cody Long, Swain County High School 

Cody Long, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Wolftown Community, is set to graduate from Swain County High School this spring. Following graduation, he will attend N.C. State University.

While at Swain County, Long participated in football, wrestling, and track and field. As a senior, he won the Smoky Mountain Conference title in wrestling in the 182lb. division. He went on to place second at the 1A West Regional in that division.

“Graduation is just the next step in my hopeful success in life,” said Long. “I would like to thank my family and all my teachers for all of their support and helping me when I was in need.”

Long is the son of James and Angela Long.