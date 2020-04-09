EBCI Grad Profile: Chris Johnson, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Chris Johnson, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he plans to attend Southwestern Community College for two years and then transferring to a four-year university to study sports medicine.

While at CHS, Johnson played JV basketball in his freshman and sophomore years, and as a junior and senior he played both varsity basketball and varsity golf.

“I would like to thank all of my teachers and coaches for helping me achieve all my goals,” said Johnson, “and, especially my mom for helping me through every trial and tribulation within the last 12 years.”

When asked his thoughts about graduation, he noted, “It was real CHS.”