EBCI Grad Profile: Carly Lossiah, Tattnall Square Academy 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Carly Lossiah, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Tattnall Square Academy in Macon, Ga. this spring. Following graduation, she will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology this fall to study aerospace engineering.

While in high school, she participated in numerous extracurricular activities including:

* All-Star Cheerleader on Spice Rays at the Stingray All-Stars in Marietta, Ga.; cheerleading 13 years

* Varsity Cheerleading – cheered all four years, captain as a senior, co-captain as a junior, two-time NCA All-American

* Math Team, four years

* Ecology Action Club, two years, vice-president as a senior

* Beta Club, four years

* Pep Club, four years

* Y-Club, sophomore

* Fellowship of Christian Athletes, four years

* Key Club, two years

* Robotics Club, senior

* Latin Club, sophomore

* Honor Council, freshman

* 90+ hours of community service

* Marching Band, freshman

* Goodwill Ambassador

“There are many people I would like to thank such as my family, teachers, and coaches, but the two most important people I would like to express gratitude towards are my mother and father,” said Lossiah. “My mother, Kelly Lossiah, has put countless hours in and sacrificed many of her own events to help me with school and cheerleading. Without her endless love and support, I would not be anywhere close to where I am today, and for that I am eternally grateful. I would like to thank my father, Chad Lossiah, for always being a pillar of support that I could turn to when I was frustrated or upset. No matter what was going on, he would always be there to share his love and hugs.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, she replied, “Moving to any new chapter will always be difficult, but I am excited to face this new challenge head-on. While I am sad to depart from my childhood home and friends, the idea of making my way into the world and working hard to achieve success is a welcomed new task that I am excited to tackle.”

Carly Lossiah’s family hails from the Yellowhill Community. She is the daughter of Kelly and Chad Lossiah, granddaughter of Alvin and Anita Lossiah and great granddaughter of Dorothy Lossiah.