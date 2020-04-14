EBCI Grad Profile: Cameron Nelson, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Cameron Nelson, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he will attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville to study architecture and engineering.

While at CHS, Nelson was on the Braves varsity golf team and did wood carving and art.

“I want to thank my parents for always supporting me, my sister Taylor for helping me with homework, and all of the CHS faculty with a special shoutout to Josh Adams for teaching me to carve,” he said.

When asked his thoughts about graduation, Nelson noted, “I feel like I have accomplished a major step in life in graduating from high school and plan to work hard at UT to help me develop a bright future. I also plan to continue golfing and wood carving as hobbies.”

He is the son of Tony and Mara Nelson, brother to Taylor, and uncle to Juni Lylah.