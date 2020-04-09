EBCI Grad Profile: Brian Littlejohn-Bigmeat, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Brian Littlejohn-Bigmeat, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Wolfetown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he will attend either Southwestern Community College or Western Carolina University.

While at CHS, he was in the JROTC program for four years.

“I would like to thank my mom and grandma,” said Littlejohn-Bigmeat. “Thanks to Tiger, Colonel, and Sergeant.”

When asked his thoughts on graduation, he noted, “I made it! I am proud of myself for doing it.”

He is the son of Allen Littlejohn and Chandra Bigmeat and the grandson of Rita Hornbuckle, Wesley Bigmeat, and Brinda Littlejohn.