EBCI Grad Profile: Brandon Wolfe, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Brandon Wolfe, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Painttown Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. Following graduation, he will attend Wichita State University this fall to major in biological science and hopefully join their bowling team.

While at CHS, Wolfe was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior and was a member of the AISES program his junior and senior years.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, and teachers,” he said. “I would not have been able to make it without the love and support from all of them.”

When asked his thoughts on graduation, he noted, “I was picturing a whole different outlook. To end this school year like this is something that I never imagined. But, I look forward this to fall and moving on to Wichita State.”

He is the son of Wayne and Martha Wolfe.