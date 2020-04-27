EBCI Grad Profile: Allison LeMaster, Shelbyville Central High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Allison LeMaster, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is set to graduate from Shelbyville Central High School in Shelbyville, Tenn. this spring. Following graduation, she will attend Austin Peay State University in the fall.

As a junior, she served as class president and was also on Student Council. She was the president of the French Club her junior year and was a member of the French Honor Society. LeMaster is the president of Venturing Crew 371, and she was the first female in her Scouting district to be nominated for the Order of the Arrow – an honor camping society in Scouts, BSA.

“Throughout this journey of 13 years, my family has always been right by my side,” she noted. “We always have had the same common goal which was graduation and now this journey is coming to an end, and they are still right by my side. I am so thankful for their love and support. I would have never been able to get to where I am going with my future without them.”

When asked her thoughts on graduation, LeMaster said, “I loved high school. I honestly did; it was a blast. But, I am even more in love with the thought of moving on to the next chapter of my life.”

She is the daughter of David and Shayne LeMaster.