EBCI Grad Profile: Aia Johnson, Cherokee High School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Aia Johnson, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, is set to graduate from Cherokee High School (CHS) this spring. She will attend East Tennessee State University this fall to study architectural engineering.

While at CHS, she participated in varsity volleyball, track and field, and soccer. Johnson is also a member of the National Honor Society.

“I’ve been ready for this as long as I can remember,” said Johnson.

She is the daughter of Rodney Johnson, Lavita Hill, and Ethan Ledford.