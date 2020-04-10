Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020) 

This is a list of deceased members of the Tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period October 1, 2019-March 31, 2020 pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor or administrator of the estate. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

10/3/2019 Jodi Leanne Nelon

10/5/2019 Evelyn Wachacha, Executor Wayne Wachacha

10/6/2019 Alexander Hornbuckle, Sr., Executors Alexander J. Hornbuckle & Buddy A. Hornbuckle

10/8/2019 Jonas One Feather, Executor AnnaBelle W. Valdez

10/8/2019 John Douglas Bird, Executor Darlene Lossiah

10/9/2019 Ronald Frederic Haigler

10/12/2019 Donald Edward Rose, Executor Donna D. Dubinskas

10/12/2019 Donnie Edward Jackson, Executor Lou Ellen Jackson

10/15/2019 Luci Leibfried, Executor Jesse Leibfried

10/15/2019 Kasey Lynn Maney, Executor Katina Ledford

10/15/2019 Dusty Lyn Jones

10/16/2019 Philip Duke Smith, Executors Laura K. Smith & Janet K. Smith

10/18/2019 Sierra Elizabeth Holder

10/19/2019 Raymond McKennley Owle, Executor James Owl

10/29/2019 Ronald Eugene Bowman

11/6/2019 Charles Wilson Reed

11/6/2019 Jonathan Perry Tahquette, Jr.

11/8/2019 Howard Thomas Murphy, Executor Talleda Rachel Murphy

11/8/2019 Louise Mabel Maney, II, Executor Bruce Billstein

11/10/2019 Velma Jane Taylor, Executor James D. Taylor

11/16/2019 David Lee Quinn

11/21/2019 Minda Faye Ross

11/22/2019 Quincy Watty, Sr., Executor Evangeline M. Watty-Hyatt

11/28/2019 Michael Samuel Owl, Executor Tabitha Lynn Tranter

11/28/2019 Tashina Shaylee Miller

12/7/2019 Carl Ellis Parker

12/8/2019 Tom Lossiah, Jr., Executor Molly Lossiah

12/8/2019 Natasha Rashae Pheasant

12/11/2019 James Richard Bigwitch

12/12/2019 Samuel Watty

12/13/2019 Matthew Sampson Armachain

12/20/2019 Robert Bruce Huskey, Executor Robert Nick Huskey

12/26/2019 Robert Dennis Mathews, Executor Cindy Mathews

12/28/2019 Jonathan Dwight Littlejohn

12/28/2019 John Thompson

1/1/2020 Lawanda Jean Bryant

1/2/2020 Carolyn Littlejohn

1/3/2020 Fred Bradley, Jr., Executor Kina Bradley

1/4/2020 Virginia Lambert

1/6/2020 Lois Wyatt, Executor Linda Walsh Knight

1/7/2020 Andrew Tyler Williamson

1/10/2020 Edna Inez Lossiah

1/11/2020 Jessie Marie Rathbone, Executor Tyla Dawn Henson

1/12/2020 Josephine Ruhlemann

1/13/2020 Deborah Anne Thompson, Executor Sandra Sneed

1/15/2020 Nathaniel Joseph Zoerner

1/16/2020 Jamie Christopher Long

1/16/2020 Flora Mae Armachain

1/23/2020 Jon Edward Owl, Executor Gwen C. Bushyhead

2/2/2020 Diamond Brown

2/5/2020 Linda Norene Sutton

2/6/2020 Glenn Gordon Owl

2/13/2020 Patrick Paul West

2/15/2020 Donna Rose Messer

2/21/2020 William Nathaniel Wolfe

2/23/2020 Caroline Renea Winstead

2/24/2020 Winnie Lee Nunez

2/27/2020 Wanda Lee Jackson, Executor Larry Blythe

3/4/2020 Owen Joseph Smoker

3/4/2020 John Henry Maney

3/7/2020 Marvin Thomas Bradley, Sr.

3/7/2020 Michael Anthony Jumper

3/9/2020 Samson Bigmeat

3/13/2020 Willie Lucille Owens

3/17/2020 Phyllis Dean Coons

3/23/2020 Shirley Ann Crowe

3/26/2020 George Daniel Smith

3/26/2020 Valencia Lee Pheasant

3/28/2020 James Thomas Biddix

3/29/2020 Talia Taylor

3/31/2020 Myrtle Ghormley