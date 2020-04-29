Cherokee’s Memorial Day Fishing Tournament cancelled 

Due to the Covid-19 threat, the extended closure of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and the need to protect members of the tribe and the general public, tribal leadership has made the decision to cancel the Memorial Day Fishing Tournament in Cherokee scheduled for May 23-24.

Fishermen who have purchased the tournament registration fee and the two-day corresponding fishing permits for the Opening Day Fishing Tournament or the Memorial Day Fishing Tournaments have the option to use those permits at the Tim Hill Memorial Fishing Tournament scheduled for July 11-12. This is dependent upon the re-opening of the Qualla Boundary and public access at that time. Permits may be presented to staff at the tag turn-in location during the July tournament for verification.

Permit validation will include the following:

* Opening Day Fishing Tournament Registration Fee – $15

* 2-day Fishing Permit dated March 28-29, 2020 – $17

Or,

* Memorial Day Fishing Tournament Registration Fee – $15

* 2-day Fishing Permit dated May 23-24, 2020 – $17

Refund requests for the above-mentioned permits/registration fees may be considered upon written request to the Fisheries & Wildlife Management Office at P.O. Box 1747, Cherokee, NC 28719. Documentation submittal required for refunds are: (1) a written request for a refund; (2) a copy of the permit; (3) contact information; (4) a signed W-9 Form. Refund decisions will be processed after the Tribe re-opens and staff return to duty.

Information regarding valid annual permits and daily permits that were purchased for the dates that public access to fishing in Cherokee was closed will be addressed when the tribe re-opens.

“We thank you for your continued understanding and wish you good health and continued safety during this time,” officials with the EBCI Fisheries & Wildlife Management department said. “We look forward to seeing you again soon.”

– EBCI Fisheries & Wildlife Management release