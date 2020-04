The Charlie Daniels Band: Fire on the Mountain Tour with special guests The Marshal Tucker Band show scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Event Center has been rescheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021. Ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to the show affected by this announcement can do so at original point of purchase. Refunds will be available at point of purchase until May 22.

– Harrah’s Cherokee release