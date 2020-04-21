Bradley named a Bonner Scholar for Carson-Newman 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Tierney Bradley, a senior at Cherokee High School (CHS), has been named a Bonner Scholar for the 2020-21 academic year at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tenn.

“I am so excited to be attending Carson-Newman, and I am ready to be a part of the Bonner Scholars program,” Bradley, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said in a statement from the program.

Information from Carson-Newman states, “Students admitted to the Bonner Scholars Program, at Carson-Newman, receive a package of scholarship support in return for participating in an intensive program of community service, professional skill development, and working for positive change in the world.”

It continues, “The Bonner Program offers a great opportunity for leadership training and experience. Our motto is ‘Become the Change’ meaning we seek to embody the changes we want to see in the world, which we express in our ‘common commitments'”

Those “common commitments” include: social justice, civic engagement, community building, spiritual exploration, international perspective, and diversity.

Dr. Debora Foerst, CHS principal, noted, “I am extremely proud of Tierney Bradley’s accomplishment, including her most recent Bonner Scholarship award to attend Carson-Newman University. Tierney has made her mark here as a Lady Brave, as an exceptional student, a remarkable leader, and an amazing person. While her room-brightening smile will be missed, I wish her all the very best in her future.”

In May 2019, Bradley was named a “Top Academic Student” in the 11th grade at CHS, and she received a CHS Academic Award at the annual banquet.