99th Santa Fe Indian Market postponed until 2021

The 99th Santa Fe Indian Market, originally scheduled for Aug. 15-16, will be postponed until 2021, and the Centennial Celebration will be moved to 2022. This decision was made by the SWAIA (Soutwestern Association for Indian Arts) Board of Directors this week.

Board Member and artist Dominique Toya expressed the Board’s rationale best when she said, “This is a difficult decision because Indian Market is a big part of my livelihood, but it is more important to protect the well-being of fellow artists, their families, our customers, and all of our communities. We pray for your health and safety and look forward to seeing you when Indian Market goes live again in 2021.”

ARTISTS: All artists who juried into the 2020 Market are considered automatically accepted into the 2021 Market. If you have paid booth fees to reserve your spot for 2020 you have a choice: 1) Full refund (our staff will contact you soon to find the best way to process your refund); or 2) Apply fees paid to your 2021 booth.

VIRTUAL MARKET BEING CONSIDERED: A Board Committee was formed and will explore the feasibility of SWAIA conducting a “virtual market” for 2020. This approach would promote on-line sales for artists, and it has the potential to reach a wide audience. If you have ideas for converting Market to a virtual platform, please share them with Board Member Mark Bahti at mbahti@swaia.org.

VISITORS & PATRONS: The months ahead will be challenging, and SWAIA will need to replace the revenues that would normally be generated by Indian Market activities such as the Haute Couture Fashion Show, the Indian Market Gala, and booths featuring nearly 1,000 award winning artists. If you normally visit Santa Fe to enjoy Indian Market, consider donating to SWAIA the travel funds you will save by not making the trip this year. Your help now will keep SWAIA healthy and ready to put on the next Market as soon as it is safe to do so. Please go to the website (swaia.org) and check the “DONATE” button at the top of the home page for instructions.

– Southwestern Association for Indian Arts release