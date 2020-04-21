May, June orientation sessions moving online for incoming WCU students

CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University will be moving its on-campus orientation programs scheduled for May and June online and instead of the typical in-person format as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force changes in university operations.

The change to a virtual orientation program for incoming students for the fall semester is in accordance with guidance from the University of North Carolina System designed to ensure that all UNC institutions are in compliance with executive orders issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, said Josh Thompson, director of WCU’s orientation programs.

“The New Student Orientation Office remains committed to our mission of acclimating new WCU students and their families to the institution, college transitions and life within the community,” Thompson said. “We are developing an online orientation program that will replace the face-to-face sessions. Orientation is not canceled and will take place digitally this summer prior to our new students’ enrollment.”

The university will provide more information about online orientation via email to students in the coming weeks. All updates about orientation will be sent to the incoming students’ Catamount email addresses, which can be accessed via the MyWCU portal.

“As we create and prepare the online orientation program, cost adjustments will be made and credits or refunds will be extended to those who have already registered and paid for face-to-face, campus-based sessions,” Thompson said.

For more information, contact the New Student Orientation Office at 828-227-7735. Updates will be shared on the office’s website, orientation.wcu.edu.

– Western Carolina University release