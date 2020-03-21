Zena Elizabeth Beck Lawhon – obituary

Zena Elizabeth Beck Lawhon, 79, of Whittier, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Tilson and Bessie Bradley Beck and wife of the late Robert Lawhon.

She was a member of Old Savannah Baptist Church.

Zena was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Bob Beck; and sisters, Patsy Lambert, Betty Lambert, Nell Crowe, and Peggy Fortner.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Beck; sister, Amanda Lee Bevis; stepdaughter, Cheryl Cross and husband Phil of Ft. Myers, Fla.; step granddaughter, Chelsi Svac and husband Dave of Dallas, Texas; step grandson, Chad Cross of Ft. Myers, Fla.; brother-in-law, Ray Lambert; special friend, Joe Farmer; fur baby, Sweet Pea; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Hyatt Cemetery. Revs. Tony Lambert and Austin Frady will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.