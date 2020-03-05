Winnie Lee Nuñez – obituary

Winnie Lee Nuñez was born to Ernest and Mary Leauna Sneed in Cherokee on Dec. 14, 1939. She joined the Navy after graduating high school. She met her future husband, Arthur Nunez while they both served until 1963. She passed away on Feb. 24, 2020.

Winnie is preceeded in death by her parents and brother, Ernest Jr (Bud) and daughter-in-law Bethany. She is survived by Arthur Nunez, their children; Arthur Ernest (daughter-in-law Lori), daughter Leauna (Cissy) Christensen; grandchildren, Mary Leauna, Keegan, Crystal, Konner and Keira; siblings, Gertha Shipman, James(Jimbo)Sneed, Herbert Sneed, Hillard Sneed, Maurice(Piney) Sneed and Carie Lou Parker. She will be lovingly remembered as an excellent cook who enjoyed to feed everyone and a superior seamstress. She was an animal lover to the end. She will be loved and greatly missed by all that had the benefit of knowing her.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. Graveside services with military honors were held at Hollybush Cemetery, located off of Ernest Sneed Rd on Macedonia Rd.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.