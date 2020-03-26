UT Grad School Fellowship applications available 

The Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund has announced that the University of Tennessee Graduate School will provide a fellowship to a graduate or doctoral student recommended by the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund. To apply for the 2020-21 University of Tennessee fellowship, students must apply to the Scholarship Fund by making a request in writing to the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund Board of Directors, P. O. Box 892, Cherokee, NC 28719 by May 1 to be considered for this fellowship. If more than one application is received, the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund Board of Directors will make a recommendation to UT Graduate School as to who should receive the fellowship based upon need.

– Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund release