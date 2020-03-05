Upcoming events in Cherokee

Following is a listing of events scheduled for Cherokee in the next three months per the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds staff:

Tribal Foods Distribution. March 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Frank Dunn 359-9750

Chief’s Bingo. March 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Celia Smith 359-7008

TERO Vendor Trade Show. March 19-20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Hillary Norville 359-6422

Hope for Cherokee Evangelistic Meeting. March 25-28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: James Esser (678) 689-8212

Rainbows & Ramps Festival. March 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Lisa Frady 359-6471

2020 Census Kick-off and Community Garden Kit Giveaway. April 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Tammy Jackson 359-6934

Spring Garden Fair. April 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Carmaleta Monteith 497-2717

Spring Fling Market. April 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Denise Walkingstick 508-2211

Easter Eggstravaganza. April 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Michelle Wesley 788-0606

MMA Fights. April 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Spencer Fisher 508-4248

Week of the Young Child Fair. April 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Amanda Bradley 507-4657

Cherokee Rodders Spring Rod Run. April 24-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the 2093 Tsali Blvd. parking lot. Info: Cherokee Rodders (828) 226-6853

Kananesgi Basket & Art Festival. April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Tara McCoy 359-5542

Tribal Foods Distribution. April 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Frank Dunn 359-9750

Fire Mountain Inferno Bicycle Races. May 2 and 3 at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: www.gloryhoundevents.com

Dandelion Market. May 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Denise Walkingstick 508-2211

Elder’s Walk and Lunch. May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk starts at the Art Market located adjacent to the Oconaluftee Island Park and ends at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Deb West 359-6291 or Sherry Welch 359-6290

Cherokee Day of Caring. May 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Info: Deb Owle 497-5550

Tribal Foods Distribution. May 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Frank Dunn 359-9750

EBCI Tribal Council Awards. May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Kelly Sampson 359-7023 or Kelly Dills 359-7024

Strawberry Festival. May 23 at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Carmaleta Monteith 497-2717

Customer Appreciation Day. May 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cherokee Welcome Center. Info: Welcome Center 359-6490 or 359-6491

Gourd Gathering. May 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Info: Suzi Noone (410) 392-0003