Tribal Court Docket for March 11

This is a criminal docket date for the Cherokee Tribal Court. All of the defendants listed have only been charged with the crimes/offenses listed and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

ARMACHAIN, BRIAN DOB: 11/17/1989 19CR1931- WEAPONS OFFENSE (C. Arthur 9/27/19) 19CR1932- DRUGS: SIMPLE POSS. MARIJUANA (C. Arthur 9/27/19) 19CR1933- DRUGS: POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNLAIA (C. Arthur 9/27/19) 19CR1934- EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE (C. Arthur 9/27/19) 19CR1935- DWI (C. Arthur 9/27/19) 19CR1949- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE (C. Arthur 9/27/19) 19CR2247- DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Ferguson 11/13/19) SMITH

BIRD, KASHIA DOB: 1/21/2000 20CR0337- CONSUMING ALCOHOL UNDERAGE 21 PERSONAL RECOG. TBA

BIRD, REGINA DOB: 2/17/1993 20CR0342- PROVIDING/POSS. CONTRABAND 20CR0343- POSS. CON. SUB. 20CR0344- POSS. CON. SUB. 20CR0345- POSS. W/INTENT TO SELL CON. SUB. 4,000 CASH TBA

BLANTON, SHANNON DOB: 4/8/1982 20CR0366- LARCENY (Jenkins 1/19/20) 20CR0367- FALSE PRETENSES (Jenkins 1/19/20)

BRADLEY, ERRIKA DOB: 2/15/1978 20CR0460- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (Matheson 3/2/20) 20CR0132- PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR1841- PROBATION VIOLATION 10-day hold TBA

BRADY, BOBBY RAY DOB: 4/13/1974 20CR0152- FALSE PRETENSES (Jenkins 1/8/20) 2,000 UNSEC. WAIVED

CABRERA, ROGELIO DOB: 5/29/1973 19CR2308- REVOKED LICENSE (D. Wolfe 12/3/19) 19CR2124- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (C. Farmer 10/18/19) 5,000 UNSEC. 19CR2016- REVOKED LICENSE (C. Farmer 10/18/19) 19CR2017- FICTIOUS LICENSE PLATE (C. Farmer 10/18/19) 19CR2018- SPEEDING IN A MANNER TO ENDANGER PERSON/PROPERTY (C. Farmer 10/18/19) 19CR2032- REVOKED LICENSE (C. Arthur 10/11/19) SMITH

CALHOUN, CHRISTOPHER DOB:7/22/1960 19CR1853- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 9/6/19) 19CR1854- DRUGS: TRAFFICKING OPIATE/HEROIN (A. Arthur 9/6/19) 19CR1855- DRUGS: M/S/D/P WITH INENT TO SELL SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 9/6/19) 7,500.00 SECURED WINGATE

CROWE, FEATHER G. DOB:8/26/1998 19CR2419- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (John Hardy 12/9/19) 20CR0448- Poss. Sch. 2 (D. Wolfe 3/1/20) (New- No Bond) PERSONAL RECOGNITION PHILLIPS

CRUZ, AKIKKO DOB: 4/2/1983 19CR1939- Assault on L.E.O. FTA (A. Arthur 9/5/19) 5,000 Sec. FTA Hornbuckle

DRIVER, HENRY DOB: 4/19/1981 18CR2686- FILING FALSE EMERGENCY REPORT (L. Woodard 11/22/18) 19CR2242-INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE IN PUBLIC (B. Murphy 11/18/19) 19CR2243- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO PROPERTY (B. Murphy 11/18/19) 19CR2244- ARSON IN SECOND DEGREE (B. Murphy 11/18/19) 19CR2478- LOITERING FOR UNLAWFUL DRUG ACTIVITY (D. Wolfe 12/29/19) 19CR2479- PUBLIC INTOXICATION (D. Wolfe 12/29/19) J. MOORE 7,500 UNSEC.

DYER, JASON DEAN DOB: 1/28/1990 19CR1239- DRUGS: POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (C. Farmer 5/1/19) 19CR1240- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH.2 (C. Farmer 5/1/19) 19CR1241- DRUGS: POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNLAIA (C. Farmer 5/1/19) 2,000.00 UNSECURED WINGATE

EVANS, JAYLEN DOB: 1/27/1998 19CR1018- INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE IN PUBLIC (C. Arthur 3/15/19) NEED PROOF OF COMPLIANCE HORNBUCKLE

FINGER SR., BRIAN DOB: 5/18/1990 19CR2277- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE (T. Brooks 11/23/19) 2,500 UNSEC. FOX

FLYING, TRISTEN DOB: 8/29/1997 19CR1810-DWI (D. Crow 8/30/19) 19CR1811- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO PROPERTY (D. Crow 8/30/19) 19CR1812- BURGLARY (D. Crow 8/30/19) 19CR1813- REVOKED LICENSE (D. Crow 8/30/19) 2,000 SEC. HORNBUCKLE

FRADY, AARON LEE DOB: 5/27/1995 20CR0159- ROBBERY (A. Arthur 1/15/20) 5,000 SEC. TBA

FULLER, JAMIE DOB: 8/10/1998 16CR0496- W/OUT BEING LICENSED DRIVER IN NC (J. Taylor 3/7/19) 18CR1343- TELEPHONE HARASSMENT (Maritsa Wachacha 5/29/18) 18CR1734- ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON (J. Powell 7/22/18) 18CR2713- SIMPLE POSS. MARIJUANA (T. Owle 11/7/18) 19CR0476- REVOKED LICENSE (T. Anthony 5/6/19) 19CR0546- REVOKED LICENSE (A. Arthur 5/9/19) 19CR1238- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (A. Arthur 5/1/19) 19CR1474- REVOKED LICENSE (A. Arthur 6/12/19) 19CR1475- DRUGS: M/S/D/P W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 2 (A. Arthur 6/12/19) 19CR1476- TRAFFICKING METH (A. Arthur 6/12/19) 19CR1477- DRUGS: M/S/D/P W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 6/12/19) 19CR1539- GRAND LARCENY (Velez 6/1/19) 19CR1542- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY (Velez 6/1/19) 10,000 UNSEC. PHILLIPS

GEORGE, ELICIO DOB: 7/17/1996 17CR0176- W/OUT BEING A LICENSED DRIVER IN NC (Ofc. B.S Chekelelee 12/2/17) 17CR0177- CARELESS AND RECKLESS (Ofc. B. S. Chekelelee 12/2/17) 19CR2465- RESISTING LAWFUL ARREST (Ofc. D. Wolfe 12/26/19) 19CR2466- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO PROPERTY (Ofc. D. Wolfe 12/26/19) 2,500 UNSEC. KITE

GEORGE, MICHEAL DOB: 9/17/1974 19CR0251- SIMPLE POSS. MARIJUANA FTA (T. Owle 2/6/19) 19CR0820- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY FTA (Velez 1/17/18) 19CR0821- FALSE PRETENSES FTA (Velez 1/17/18) 20CR0183-POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY (A. Arthur 1/17/20) 20CR0184- AGGRAVATED WEAPONS OFFENSE (A. Arthur 1/17/20) 20CR0185- POSS. OF A FIREARM BY FELON (A. Arthur 1/17/20) 3,000 SEC. FTA LARGE

GREGORY, ROSIE DOB: 6/21/1994 20CR0162- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE (J. Silvers 1/16/20) 20CR0163- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 4 (J. Silvers 1/16/20) 20CR0164- DRUGS: POSS. W/INTENT TO USE DRUG (J. Silvers 1/16/20) PARAPHERNLAIA 20CR0165- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1(J. Silvers 1/16/20) LARGE 15,000 UNSEC.

GRIFFIN, NANCY DOB: 4/20/1965 18CR2271- PROBATION VIOLATION NO BOND PHILLIPS ON UNDERLYING

HARLAN, JIMMY NILE DOB: 11/12/1990 19CR2403- LARCENY (D. Cline 10/25/19) 2,000 UNSEC. D. MOORE

HERNANDEZ, ANGEL DOB: 2/13/1989 18CR1155- SIMPLE ASSAULT (A. Arthur 5/11/18) 18CR1156- DRUGS: POSS. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 5/11/18) 19CR2114- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY (Wade 9/8/19) 19CR2115- FALSE PRETENSES (Wade 9/8/19) REVIEW/No Bond WINGATE

HICKS, GREGORY ZANE DOB: 8/24/1992 19CR2148- LARCENY (JT Taylor 10/29/19) 19CR2149- BREAKING AND ENTERING (JT Taylor 10/29/19) 19CR2150- BURGLARY (JT Taylor 10/29/19) 3,000.00 UNSECURED WINGATE

HORNBUCKLE, PAUL DOB: 5/14/1959 19CR1558- DWI: FTA (Woodard 6/28/19) 20CR0400- DWI (Silvers 2/21/20) 5,000 Unsec. TBA

HUSKEY, SHAWN D. DOB: 10/30/1970 19CR1288- COMMUNICATING THREATS (C. Arthur 5/8/19) PERSONAL RECOG. MEDIATION NO CONTACT W/ JONATHAN TAYLOR

LEDFORD, MITCHELL DOB: 4/26/1991 16CR0342- FALSE PRETENSES (J. Panther 7/13/15) 16CR0598- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (J. Panther 7/13/15) 16CR0599- LARCENY (J. Panther 7/13/15) 16CR0600- FALSE PRETENSES (J. Panther 7/13/15) 19CR0908- AID/ABET/ACCESSORY BEFORE THE FACT (L. Woodard 2/21/19) 19CR0909- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (L. Woodard 2/21/19) 5,000 UNSEC. SMITH

LEDFORD, JAMES ALLEN DOB: 3/12/1966 20CR0462- Poss. Sch. 2 (Matheson 3/3/20) 20CR0463- Poss. Sch. 4 (Matheson 3/3/20) 10- day hold TBA

LONG, BENJAMIN CODY DOB: 10/4/1983 19CR2405- FELONY TEMPERING WITH PUBLIC RECORDS 19CR2406- FELONY OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS NO BOND B. SMITH

LOSSIAH/ Sequoyah, SAMMI DOB: 7/17/1981 18CR2891- SPRING LOADED KNIFE (A. Arthur 12/13/18) 18CR2892- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 4 (A. Arthur 12/13/18) 18CR2893- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 12/13/18) 18CR2894- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 12/13/18) 19CR0835- FAILURE TO OBEY ORDER OF THE COURT (A. Arthur 2/3/19) 19CR0854- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 2/2/19) 19CR0855- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 2/2/19) 19CR0856- DRUGS: M/S/D/P W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 2/2/19) 5,000.00 Cash HORNBUCKLE

MAHAN, CHRISTOPHER DOB: 6/29/1989 19CR1690- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (GSO Jeremy Bell 7/30/19) MEDIATION

MARTINEZ, BENJAMIN SCOTT DOB: 8/3/1976 18CR1361-DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. (JK Bradley 6/2/18) REVIEW 20CR0003- AGGRAVATED SPEEDING TO ELUDE (C. Farmer 12/27/19) 20CR0004- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (C. Farmer 12/27/19) 20CR0005- FILING FALSE EMERGENCEY REPORT (C. Farmer 12/27/19) 2,000 UNSEC. HORNBUCKLE

MCCOY, RHONDA DOB: 7/13/1974 20CR0219- FORGERY (Ofc. C. Farmer 12/6/19) 20CR0220- FALSE PRETENSES (Ofc. C. Farmer 12/6/19) 20CR0221- FORGERY (Ofc. C. Farmer 12/6/19) 1,500 SEC. Wingate

MITCHELL, LLOYD DOB: 11/21/1997 18CR1954- FALSE PRETENSES 18CR2080- FALSE PRETENSES 18CR2228- LARCENY 19CR0173- ROBBERY 20CR0113- SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA 20CR0114- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 20,000 Unsec. EHM PHILLIPS

MILLER, BESSIE DOB: 11/8/1984 20CR0133- Compulsory School Attendance (Lisa Cucumber 1/7/20) Jackson

OWLE, CORY DOB: 8/8/1995 19CR2447- WEAPONS OFFENSE (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2448- AGGRAVATED WEAPONS OFFENSE (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2449- BREAKING AND ENTERING (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2450- BURGLARY IN FIRST DEGREE (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2451- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO PROPERTY (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2452- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2453- CHILD ABUSE IN THE SECOND DEGREE (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2454- CHILD ABUSE IN THE SECOND DEGREE (Whitehead 12/24/19) 19CR2455- CHILD ABUSE IN THE SECOND DEGREE (Whitehead 12/24/19) 20,000 UNSEC. J. MOORE

PARTON, ANNA DOB: 7/10/1982 19CR1219- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 4 (JT Taylor 4/29/19) 19CR1220- DRUGS: SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA (JT Taylor 4/29/19) 19CR2293- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. PV (A. Arthur 12/2/19) 19CR2294- DRUGS: POSS. CON. PV (A. Arthur 12/2/19) No Bond SMITH

PRICE, AMBER DOB: 12/23/1989 19CR1244- COMPULOSRY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE (Lisa Cucumber 4/30/19) JACKSON

PRICE, COLBY DOB: 2/25/1992 SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (William Rhoden 11/20/19) MEDIATION

QUEEN, JOELY ELIZABETH DOB: 1/21/1998 20CR0010-EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE (B.S. Chekelelee 12/7/19) 20CR0110- TELEPHONE HARASSMENT (J. Silvers 12/28/19) 20CR0117- FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD (Jenkins multiple) 20CR0118- FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD (Jenkins multiple) 20CR0119- FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD (Jenkins multiple) 20CR0120- FALSE PRETENSES (Jenkins multiple) 20CR0121- FALSE PRETENSES (Jenkins multiple) 20CR0122- FALSE PRETENSES (Jenkins multiple) 20CR0123- TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS (Jenkins multiple) 20CR0124- GRAND LARCENY (>1,000) (Jenkins multiple) 5.00 SECURED JACKSON

QUEEN, LISA DOB: 7/26/1985 19CR2084- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE (C. Arthur 10/9/19) D. MOORE

QUEEN, RAE DOB: 4/3/1981 20CR0201- HARASSMENT (Jill Lossiah 1/10/20) 20CR0202- COMMUNICATING THREATS (Jill Lossiah 1/10/20) TBA

RADFORD, HUNTER DOB: 1/22/2000 19CR0600- NO INSURANCE (D. Cline 6/12/19) 19CR0601- SPEEDING TO ELUDE (D. Cline 6/12/19) 19CR1661- ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN (T. Brooks 7/21/19) 19CR1662- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY (T. Brooks 7/21/19) 19CR1663- ROBBERY W/ A DANGEROUS WEAPON (T. Brooks 7/21/19) 19CR1677- BREAKING AND ENTERING (Shiver 7/13/19) 19CR1678- ARSON IN THE FIRST DEGREE (Shiver 7/13/19) 19CR1679- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO PROPERTY (Shiver 7/13/19) 19CR2305- SIMPLE ASSAULT (A. Smith 12/11/19) 30,000 SEC. SMITH

REED, ANTHONY DOB: 10/18/1978 18CR2588- DRUGS: M/S/F/P SCH. 2 (Hyatt 10/25/18) 18CR2589- DRUGS: TRAFFICKING (Hyatt 10/25/18) 18CR2590- DRUGS: POSS. SCH. 1 (Hyatt 10/25/18) 5,000 SEC. SMITH

REED, RONDA DOB: 3/25/1976 19CR1057- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. (A. Arthur 3/29/19) 19CR1058- PROVIDING/POSS. CONTRABAND (A. Arthur 3/29/19) 19CR1693- DRUGS: POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (A. Arthur 8/2/19) D. BROW REVIEW

SMITH, ASHLEY 19CR0519- Without Being a licensed driver (Whitehead 5/6/19) 19CR2147- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2 (D. Wolfe 10/29/19) 19IF0127- Without at least one head light on each side of vehicle Attorney: Kite

SMITH, PAMELA DOB: 5/7/1966 18CR0350- Probation Violation UnSec. Hornbuckle

SWIMMER, KEVIN DOB: 11/2/1992 20CR0182- SIMPLE ASSAULT (J. Silvers 1/17/20) Personal Recog. Mediation

TAYLOR MARY DOB: 4/25/1993 18CR1688- Drugs: Poss. Sch. 1 (A. Arthur 7/13/18) 18CR2266- Probation Violation (M. Shiver 5/8/19) 20CR0112- POSS. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 1/2/20) No Bond Phillips

TEESATESKIE, BENNIE DOB: 2/15/1979 19CR1871- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 PV (A. Arthur 9/13/19) 19CR1872- DRUGS: M/S/D/P W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 1 PV (A. Arthur 9/13/19) 19CR1873- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 PV (A. Arthur 9/13/19) 19CR1887- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY (A. Arthur 9/12/19) WINGATE NO BOND

TOMAS. KELBY DOB: 5/16/2001 19CR1688- Criminal Mischief DV (Silvers 8/1/19) 19CR1689- Child Abuse in Second Degree (Silvers 8/1/19) 19CR1765- DV- Violation of Court Order (Silvers 8/15/9) 20CR0338- DV (J. Taylor (2/4/20) 20CR0339- Child Abuse in 2 nd Degree (J. Taylor 2/4/20) 10,000 Sec. Smith

TRAMPER, DUSTIN DOB: 11/30/1988 19CR1457- DRUGS: POSS. SCH. 1 (B. Murphy 6/9/19) 5,000 SEC. J. MOORE

WACHACHA, MELVIN DOB: 1/24/1970 19CR2163- ASSAULT ON FEMALE (B. Carpenter 11/2/19) 19CR2164- ASSAULT ON FEMALE (B. Carpenter 11/2/19) 19CR2168- ELDER ABUSE AND NEGLECT (B. Carpenter 11/2/19) 19CR2169- ELDER ABUSE AND NEGLECT (B. Carpenter 11/2/19) 19CR2170- COMMUNICATING THREATS (B. Carpenter 11/2/19) 19CR2171- COMMUNICATING THREATS (B. Carpenter 11/2/19) WINGATE

WAHNETAH, SAMUEL DOB: 10/22/1994 15CR0918- LARCENY (Iadonisi 3/14/15) 17CR1387- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. (S. Toineeta 7/24/17) 17CR1388- DRUGS: POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNLAIA (S. Toineeta 7/24/17) 17CR1987- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (Michael Donavan 10/27/17) 17CR2178- LARCENY (L. Woodard 11/20/17) 17CR2179- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY (L. Woodard 11/20/17) 18CR2238- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (T. Welch 9/18/18) 18CR2273- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (Jeremy Bell 9/19/18) 18CR2291- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (Willard Morrow 9/22/18) 19CR1903- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (John Hardy 9/14/19) 19CR1880- DRUG: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 (D. Wolfe 9/14/19) 19CR1721: DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 (L. Woodard 9/13/18) SMITH 25,000 UNSEC.

WALDROUP, CRYSTAL DOB: 9/6/1994 19CR2257- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 (D. Cline 11/20/19) 1,500 UNSEC. TBA

WALKINGEAGLE, JOHN DOB: 11/1/ 1971 18CR2652- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. (Ofc. A. Arthur 11/11/18) 18CR2653- DRUGS: TRAFFICKING (Ofc. A. Arthur 11/11/18) 19CR1600- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 (Ofc. A. Arthur 11/11/18) 19CR1601- DRUGS: M/S/D/P W/INTENT TO SELL SCH.2 (Ofc. A. Arthur 11/11/18) 19CR2245- ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON: INFLICT SERIOUS INJURY (Ferguson 11/16/19) 19CR2246- ASSAULT ON A FEMALE (Ferguson 11/16/19) 19CR2256- AGGRAVATED WEAPONS OFFENSE (Ferguson 11/16/19) NO BOND Wingate

WALKINGSTICK, CECIL DOB: 6/29/1977 15CR0995- FAILURE TO COMPLY W/ SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION Keeping registration current (Jeff Girty 4/26/15) NO BOND 17CR1346- COMMUNICATING THREATS (Elizabeth Watty 7/18/17) 19CR1448- BREAKING AND ENTERING (D. Wolfe 6/8/19) 19CR1449- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (D. Wolfe 6/8/19) 19CR1450- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (D. Wolfe 6/8/19) 10,000 CASH SMITH

WALKINGSTICK, CHRISTOPHER DOB: 5/6/1975 20CR0399- COMMUNICATING THREATS (Hilda Queen 2/21/20) 1,000 Unsec. TBA

WALKINGSTICK, JAMES EDWARD DOB: 4/12/1957 20CR0403- ASSAULT ON L.E.O. (Taylor 2/22/20) 20CR0404- Weapons Offense (Taylor 2/22/20) 20CR0405- Aggravated weapons offense (Taylor 2/22/20) 2,500 Cash (Posted) TBA

WOLFE, KELEETAH DOB: 9/10/1981 19CR1649- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. (C. Farmer 7/19/19) 19CR1652- Drugs: Poss. Drug Paraphernalia (L. Woodard 7/19/19) 19CR1653- Failure to Obey order of the court (L. Woodard 7/19/19) 19CR1654- Providing/Poss. Contraband (L. Woodard 7/19/19) 3,000 UNSEC. WINGATE

WOLFE, RUSSELL DOB: 8/23/1977 17CR0626- ASSAULT ON A FEMALE PV (A. Queen 4/6/17) 19CR0823- ELDER ABUSE AND NEGLECT (T. Anthony 1/29/19) 19CR0824- ASSAULT INFLCIT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (T. Anthony 1/29/19) NO BOND WILLIAMS

WOLFE, TARA DOB: 1/3/1997 19CR1805- Drugs: poss. Sch. 1 6,000 Sec. FTA Jackson

YOUNGDEER, JARRETT 18CR2342- Communicating Threats DV (Conseen 10/2/18) 19CR1232- Possessing Contraband (Cody White 4/3/19) Attorney: Hornbuckle