Tribal Court Docket for March 10

This is a criminal docket date for the Cherokee Tribal Court. All of the defendants listed have only been charged with the crimes/offenses listed and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

ARMACHAIN, KEITH DOB: 3/22/1993 19CR1977- Assault on Female- DV (B. Murphy 10/7/19) No Bond Hornbuckle

BURKE, LISA DOB: 1/19/1973 18CR2648- DRUGS: TRAFFICKING (A. Arthur 11/11/18) 18CR2649- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. (A. Arthur 11/11/18) 19CR1314- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 5/10/19) 19CR1315- DRUGS: POSS W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 1 (A. Arthur 5/10/19) 19CR1316- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 (A. Arthur 5/10/19) 19CR1317- DRUGS: POSS. W/INTENT SELL SCH. 2 (A. Arthur 5/10/19) 19CR1318- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (A. Arthur 5/10/19) HORNBUCKLE

LITTLEJOHN, MICHAEL DOB: 12/24/1960 20CR0115- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS (David Smoker 1/3/2020) 20CR0166- Second Degree Trespass (T.Brooks 1/16/2020) 2,500 Sec. FTA TBA

MAPLES, CARLY DOB: 2/1/1977 18cr0692- Poss. Con. Sub. Review Hornbuckle

OTTER, KERRY HAWK DOB: 4/19/1986 18CR2680- AIB/ABET/ ACCESSORY BEFORE FACT (Jenkins 10/15/18) 19CR0927- BREAKING AND ENTERING (J. Taylor 2/24/19) 19CR0928- FALSE PRETENSES (J. Taylor 2/24/19) 19CR1422- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (A. Arthur 5/25/19) 19CR1610- LARCENY (Climbingbear 7/4/19) 19CR2428- ESCAPE (A. Sampson 12/12/19) 19CR2429- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS (A. Sampson 12/12/19) 19CR2430- RESISTING LAWFUL ARREST (A. Sampson 12/12/19) 20CR0171- Poss. W/intent to sell sch. 1 (A. Arthur 2/25/19) 20CR0172- Poss. w/intent to sell sch. 2 (A. Arthur 2/25/19) 20CR0173- conspire to sell sch. 1 (A. Arthur 2/25/19) NO BOND JACKSON

OWLE, AARON DOB: 2/25/1996 19CR1787- Rec./Poss. Stolen Property (C. Arhtur 8/22/19) No Bond Large

RICKMAN JR., TOMMY DOB: 9/10/1985 20CR0451- DV- Assault by Strangulation (J. Taylor 3/2/20) 20CR0452- DV- Assault on Female (J. Taylor 3/2/20) 10-day hold TBA

SMITH, JAMES DOB: 12/7/1989 20CR0131- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle (T. Brooks 12/27/19) No Bond Large

WATTY, QUENTIN DOB: 8/13/1987 20CR0437- POSS. SCH. 2 (Silvers 2/29/20) 20CR0438- POSS. W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 2 (Silvers 2/29/20) 20CR0439- POSS. SCH. 1 (Silvers 2/29/20) 20CR0440- TRAFFICKING METH. (Silvers 2/29/20) 20CR0441- POSS. SCH. 2 (Silvers 2/29/20) 20CR0442- SIMPLE POSS. MARIJUANA (Silvers 2/29/20) 20CR0443- POSS. W/INTENT TO USE DRUG PARAPHERNLIA (Silvers 2/29/20) 10-Day hold