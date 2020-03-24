THANK YOU LETTER: Thanks to Yogi Crowe Scholarship

I would like to thank the Yogi Crowe Scholarship committee for their continued support. I am in the last semester of my final year as a Ph.D. candidate at the University of North Dakota. In the months of December and January, I traveled all over the U.S. for internship interviews which was very costly.

My program like many others throughout the U.S. does not provide financial assistance during this process. Many students take out loans or limit their options because of the application fees and the cost of traveling to the sites that offer them interviews. Having the support of the Yogi Crowe scholarship alleviated some of the financial anxiety of this process and allowed me to pursue whatever sites I felt were a fit for my long-term goals as a psychologist. As always, I am grateful for this scholarship and especially grateful for the individuals that serve on this committee.

Megan K. Smith, M.A