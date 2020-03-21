SPEAKING OF FAITH: Peace only comes with Holy, right-thinking

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

…“God blesses those who are merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

“God blesses those whose hearts are pure, for they shall see God.

“God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called the children of God.

“God blesses those who are persecuted for doing right, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs…”

Matthew 5:7-10 (NLT)

“Now may the Lord of peace himself give you his peace at all times and in every situation. The Lord be with you all.”

2 Thessalonians 3:16 (NLT)

“In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, O Lord, will keep me.”

Psalm 4:8 (NLT)

“Make allowance for each other’s faults, and forgive anyone who offends you. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.

“Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony.

“And let the peace that comes from Christ rule in your hearts. For as members of one body you are called to live in peace, And always be thankful.”

Colossians 3:13-15 (NLT)

(“Paul tells us to let Christ’s peace rule {from athletics’ language} be the umpire or referee in our hearts.—From notes of NLT”)

“May God give you more and more mercy, peace and love.”

Jude 1:2 (NLT)

“And those who are peacemakers will plant seeds of peace and reap a harvest of righteousness.”

James 3:18 (NLT)

Stated Rev. Melton, “Peace multiplies peace. Peace be still and know that He is God.” Peace brings peace into a room. Peace begins with your holiness. If you are thinking and living ‘right’ ‘’’peace comes. The only reason turmoil permeates any situation is if there is any lying or other wrong thinking going on.”

“Let God’s peace be the ‘yardstick’ of your measurement (your thinking) and not just a ‘splinter’ of it. God cares for you and rebukes the ‘devourer’. Sin breaks God’s rule—peace. Holiness brings peace and right-thinking. Sin separates us.

“Peace is real trust. If we are being and doing ‘right’, the promises of God can be mine. Sit back and relax, enjoy what peace He brings to our homes, our marriages, even our cars if we have dedicated all to the Lord. He is trying to give us His Peace, and as we can know God’s will, written in His Word, and are following His instruction ‘manual’, the Bible; we can know the peace He promises,” adds Pastor Melton.

“May the Lord bless you and protect you.

”May the Lord smile on you and be gracious to you.

“May the Lord show you his favor and give you his peace.”

Number 6:24-26 (NLT)

“Peace is given only by Jesus. Put your faith in Christ Jesus, for He says, ‘Fear not. I have overcome the world.’ He gets you where you really want to be, when you have accepted Christ—and are in Christ. Then, hand everything back over to God—your worries, fears, burdens and cares to get rid of them. Give to Him all the good stuff and blessings, too. Give all things back to Him so you may still keep what is good. By speaking of them in your prayers and supplications—with thanksgiving, it shows that these are the things He has given you, and you have received them from Him. This also shows Him that they don’t ‘have’ any hold on you, either! Your faith will definitely be seen and come into view within your prayers and thanksgivings for what He’s given you—what you truly value. He’ll ‘return’ all you’ve given back to Him, helping you to keep them, and in better shape than you can ever imagine! The devil is defeated and peace comes. It’s His Peace that surpasses our understanding.

“Faith in God comes easiest as we simply trust God. Believe His Word. In God’s Kingdom, we must learn precept upon precept, and put into use all of what has been given us. Otherwise, what He’s given us, we won’t be able to experience the good of it, unless we have applied these precepts, for ourselves. For them to become our own, after applying them to our lives, it must be received into our own understanding what these can mean to us. Having learned, applying them, we can stand in the Presence of the Lord. With the absence of sin, we will feel worthy. Even if ‘walking through hell’, we should still breeze on through. (Read Romans 8:28-29).