SCC to transition to virtual college and adjusts academic calendar

SYLVA – Starting on Wednesday, March 25, Southwestern Community College will primarily and temporarily transition to a virtual college due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The college remains open and fully operational electronically while continuing to deliver instruction and support to students.

However, SCC buildings will be closed until further notice for public traffic and face-to-face interactions. Officials are also rescheduling or canceling all spring semester events and making other adjustments to the academic calendar.

Anyone needing to reach members of Southwestern’s faculty and staff during this transitional time are encouraged to visit the directory on SCC’s website (www.southwesterncc.edu) and use email contacts.

If absolutely necessary, employees can go to their respective offices but have been asked to avoid common areas.

The N.C. Community College System, in consultation with the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services, has asked SCC to continue holding in-person classes at the Public Safety Training Center in Franklin as well as in-person labs for students enrolled in essential fields for the fight against COVID-19: Nursing, Nurse Aide and Respiratory Therapy. Students in these programs have the opportunity to opt out.

Following are the schedule adjustments to the college’s academic calendar:

The spring 2020 graduation ceremony is tentatively postponed until Aug. 8. However, students who complete their degree, diploma or certificate requirements this spring will have their credential(s) confirmed and mailed within 6-8 weeks of completing program requirements.

Students who receive an incomplete in the spring but complete their credential requirements over the summer will be conferred at that time.

There will be no Academic Awards ceremony, but honorees will still receive certificates/awards in the mail.

Pinning ceremonies for all health sciences programs will be rescheduled.

Honor societies will not hold induction ceremonies, but selected students will still be honored and will receive more information in the weeks ahead.

For more information about COVID-19 developments at SCC, visit www.southwesterncc.edu.

– Southwestern Community College release