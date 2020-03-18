SCC to offer webinar, “Preparing your business for the threat of Coronavirus”

SYLVA – Is your business prepared for the Coronavirus? Southwestern Community College will be hosting a webinar on that topic from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. Experts from the business continuity, supply chain and healthcare industries will address questions and concerns of small business owners during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The webinar is free and will provide recommended strategies for businesses to use during this time as well valuable information that will help them prepare for future disruptions beyond illness threats, such as market fluctuations and natural disasters.

Featured speakers will represent multiple perspectives across different industries, respectively.

“We’re all very aware that the Coronavirus is going to have a serious impact on our economy, especially our regional economy and small businesses,” said Tiffany Henry, Director of SCC’s Small Business Center. “We want to provide the latest information and best strategies that you can implement to make it through this pandemic, and to prepare for future economic threats.”

Vanessa Vaughn-Matthews is the Founder & Chief Resilience Officer at Asfalis Advisors, a crisis preparedness and risk mitigation advisory company. She has a background in business continuity during crises, having worked closely with organizations in manufacturing, retail and aviation.

Richard Sharpe, chief executive officer at Competitive Insights, LLC, will be speaking on supply chain optimization and advanced analytics, such as cost-to-serve and profitability. He is a founding member of the American Logistics Aid Network, a non-profit consortium serving disaster relief agencies.

Maureen Bumba, senior development specialist in Healthcare at Central Piedmont Community College, will provide a healthcare perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic as someone with many years of experience in direct patient care in healthcare administration.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to register in advance in order to receive necessary login information by visiting southwesterncc.edu/sbc.

For more information on any seminars or services provided by SCC’s Small Business Center, please contact Henry at t_henry@southwesterncc.edu or 339-4426.

– Southwestern Community College release