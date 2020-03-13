Samson Bigmeat – obituary

Samson Bigmeat, 66, of Cherokee, passed away on March 9, 2020 after an extended illness at Tsali Care. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Welch Bigmeat; his sister, Minda Marie Bigmeat; and his nephews, Mickey (Chuck) Rattler and James (Moose) Bigmeat.

Samson is survived by his mother, Lucy Bigmeat. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, James Bigmeat and Wesley Bigmeat; his sisters, Louzette Standley and Rechanda (Leroy)Waldroop; his uncle, Mitch Taylor; special friends Gary Lambert, Tim Bond, Maragrita (Meese) Wolfe, Cierra Wolfe; and his significant other, Sarah Lambert.

Visitation will be at Long House Funeral Home on Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m., at which time the family has invited friends to come up and speak or share their fond memories of Samson. Internment will be at Taylor Cemetery on Standingdeer Rd.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.