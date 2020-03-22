Park modifies campground, picnic area, and restroom operations

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have announced that campgrounds, picnic areas, and restrooms will be closed on Monday, March 23 through Thursday, April 30, in a continuing effort to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As conditions change in our nation and region, the park will continue to implement operational changes that help ensure the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and local communities.

Outdoor spaces including trails and roads remain accessible to the public. The National Park Service (NPS) encourages people who choose to visit the park during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

The NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media.

– National Park Service release