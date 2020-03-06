Owen Joseph Smoker Sr. – obituary

Owen Joseph Smoker Sr., 44, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Davidson Ray Smoker and Elsie Marie Thompson Smoker.

He is survived by his children, Airowen and Baylen Smoker and their mother Megan Smoker, and other children, Harley, Wayah, Jojo, Miley, and Owen Jr.; one sister, Denise Smoker Sanchez Rattler, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James (Bo) Parris officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.