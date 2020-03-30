Opening of fishing season in Cherokee to non-members postponed until further notice 

Tribal leadership of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians met recently and made the difficult decision to postpone the open fishing season in Cherokee. This unexpected closure may extend until the end of April 2020, depending upon the COVID-19 threat in the area. Steps are being taken to protect both the local tribal members and the general public during this time.

Do not purchase fishing permits at this time. Any future extensions to keep the enterprise waters closed and updates will be posted on www.fishcherokee.com and Facebook/fishcherokee for easy access.

Stocking of enterprise waters will not take place during this time.

This extended closure of the fishing season in enterprise waters will not be enforced on EBCI tribal members, their spouses, nor EBCI 1st descendants. EBCI spouses and 1st descendants must obtain a special-use fishing permit from the Cherokee Fisheries & Wildlife Management office in order to fish enterprise waters. All legal fishing methods apply.

Decisions regarding purchased fishing permits and opening day tournament registration payments will be made upon staff return to office.

“Stay-at-home orders from the Governor of North Carolina and Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed are in place at this time and tribal offices are closed,” officials from Cherokee Fisheries & Wildlife Management noted. “We ask that you seek information on our website and Facebook page as the fastest way to obtain updated information regarding the Cherokee fishing program. We appreciate the numerous calls, emails and text messages we are receiving, however each one may not be answered individually.”

– Cherokee Fisheries & Wildlife Management release