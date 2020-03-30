Obituary: Jim Biddix

Jim Biddix, age 72, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

He was the husband of the late Deanna Biddix and son of the late Newt and Margaret Biddix. He retired from Dayco and then started a business in carpentry for several years before retiring. In addition to his wife, Deanna, and his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Sam Biddix, and sister, Jessie Rathbone.

He is survived by six sisters, Bonnie Arneach, Julia Biddix, Helen Parker, Rosemary Rhinehart, Ann Reid, Ruby Melton; brother, John Biddix; four sons, Ricky Cecero, Johnny Cecero, Ronnie Cecero and his wife Carlleen Cecero and Jimmy and his wife Lena Biddix; as well as many nieces and and nephews and grandchildren. Cynthia Ervin was a loving part of his last four years of life.

An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com

Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, NC is serving the family.